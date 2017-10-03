Tom Petty died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 66 years old.

The rock legend was rushed to UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles early on Monday morning but could not be revived.

The Free Fallin' singer's manager Tony Dimitriades has said that the musician passed away at 8:40pm local time at the hospital, surrounded by his family, friends and his bandmates.

Petty was found in his Malibu home after suffering the cardiac arrest and not breathing. He was taken to UCLA Medical Center where he was placed on life support.