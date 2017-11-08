Warner Bros might introduce some serious star power to comic book sequel Suicide Squad 2 as its DC Extended Universe (DCEU) continues to grow. According to reports, the film could serve as an introduction for The Rock's supervillain, Black Adam.

The Wrap reports, citing two separate sources, that the current plan for the sequel is the titular group of anti-heroes being tasked with tracking down "a weapon of mass destruction" in the shape of Black Adam himself.

The villain is primarily known as the main antagonist of DC hero Shazam, who is getting his own film in 2019 starring Asher Angel as a young boy who is given the power to transform into an adult superhero played by Zachary Levi.

Johnson was cast as Black Adam way back in 2014 when the plan was for him to star in the first Shazam film, but he no longer will.

Instead, Mark Strong is reportedly in talks to play villain Doctor Sivana.

In May, Johnson told Fandango: "We have a really cool surprise for Black Adam that I can't reveal, in terms of where we will see Black Adam being introduced."

If Black Adam isn't being introduced in Shazam then Suicide Squad 2 makes the most sense of the DCEU films we know about: which include Wonder Woman 2, a solo outing for Ezra Miller's The Flash, Gotham City Sirens and Joss Whedon's Batgirl.

A solo Black Adam film will also happen sometime before he and Shazam finally meet on the big screen.

In April, Johnson told MTV: "So what we decided to do was to create a scenario where Black Adam has his stand-alone movie, and Captain Marvel, Shazam, has his stand-alone movie. We're building our world that way, and then we can come together at some point."

For Warner Bros, the problem is how to fit all this into Johnson's incredibly busy schedule. The actor is currently filming action thriller Skyscraper, has a Fast and Furious spin-off with Jason Statham in the works and has a potential fifth season of TV series Ballers as well.