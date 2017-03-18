Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry has died aged 90. The singer was found unresponsive at his home on Saturday (18 March), St Charles County police confirmed.

In a statement on Facebook, the St Charles County Police Department said they were called to reports of an unresponsive man at 12:40 local time (17:40 GMT).

"Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26pm," the statement continued. "The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry."

Dubbed "the father of rock 'n' roll' Berry had an illustrious career spanning seven-decades, and was famed for rock n'roll classics such as Roll Over Beethoven, Maybellene and Johnny B. Goode.

He received a lifetime achievement Grammy in 1984 and was among the first inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. He was recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2000 and was presented with Sweden's prestigious Polar Music Prize in 2014.

He also had the rare accolade of sending his music to outer space. His 1958 hit Johnny B. Goode is the only rock and roll song included on the so-called "Golden Record" affixed to the Voyager spacecraft that was launched into the cosmos in 1977.

He continued to make music and in October, as he celebrated his 90th birthday, he announced he was releasing a new album, his first in 38 years. The album, titled "Chuck," was to debut in 2017. n a statement, Berry dedicated the album to his wife of 68 years, Themetta Berry, whom he refers to by her nickname, "Toddy."

"My darlin' I'm growing old! I've worked on this record for a long time. Now I can hang up my shoes!" he said.

Speaking with ABC News a few years ago, Berry was asked to name the favorite songs he's written, but he said he couldn't choose one.

"Every one of them is tops with me," he said. "Every one of my children the same way."

Berry influenced generations of music stars from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks and The Beach Boys. And as the news of his death emerged the music world paid tribute on social media. The Twitter account managed by the estate of John Lennon tweeted a quote from the late Beatles singer who summed up the profound influence of Berry on the British band. "If you had to give Rock 'n' Roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry," he once said.

Lennon's former bandmate Ringo Starr re-iterated the sentiment writing: "RIP. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock 'n' roll music."

Motown legends The Jacksons tweeted: "Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock'n'roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck."

More follows