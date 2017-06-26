Roger Federer completely outclassed Alexander Zverev to win his ninth title at the Gerry Weber Open in Halle on Sunday (25 June).

Playing in just his second tournament since winning the Miami Open in April, the Swiss ace defeated the German in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.

Now boasting a 24-2 record as well as a 4-0 record in title matches in 2017, Federer is well prepared with Wimbledon closely approaching.

"It's great to get off to a good start in the finals and then remind yourself that you've been playing good tennis all week," Federer said, as quoted on ATP. "You start swinging freely, things start clicking, you realise your opponent is under pressure and you keep pressuring him."

"I'm like on 'cloud nine' right now after the ninth win here in Halle. It's a wonderful feeling to win here again because I'm not sure if I'll ever get a chance to win this again so it's important to enjoy this one."

Having returned after a long break, Federer's grass-court season did not start well, suffering a loss in the first round of the Mercedes Open at the hands of Tommy Haas.

"I was doubting myself a little bit, I must admit, because losing [in the opening] round for the first time in 15 years on grass was always going to shake me a little bit and it did," he added. "So I'm happy to react right away and let that be forgotten and actually move on and remind myself I actually can play well on grass."

"It's a boost for me personally, with my confidence, knowing that my body is in good shape. Mentally, I'm fresh again and I've gotten used to match play."

Another victory in Halle next year could make Federer just the second player to win the same tournament 10 times after the feat was achieved by Rafael Nadal this year with his wins in Monte-Carlo, Barcelona and the French Open.

As for the 18-time Grand Slam champion's defeated opponent, Zverev, the young German revealed that he was unable to play his best tennis due to Federer's aggressive game, but remains confident ahead of Wimbledon.

"I think Roger is playing really, really well," Zverev explained. "I think going into Wimbledon he's going to be probably the favourite to win the whole thing. So credits to him, he played an unbelievable match."

"Of course I could have played better but he didn't really let me play my best tennis. He messed with the ball a lot. He played very aggressive... I think he deserved to win.

"I think it was a very good week for me again making the finals here. Of course I'm upset with the loss, but going into Wimbledon I feel very confident I can make a deep run there."