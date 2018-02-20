Roger Federer has admitted he is actually looking forward to retiring from tennis but has no plans to call time on one of sport's most successful, decorated careers just yet.

Federer, fresh from reprising the world number one ranking from long-time adversary Rafael Nadal by reaching the semi-finals of the Rotterdam Open, a tournament he went onto win relatively comfortably, has astounded tennis experts and legends with his phenomenal form in the twilight his career, which looked to be winding to an end when he had to undergo surgery on his knee.

The 36-year-old, now the oldest world number in history, has lightened his schedule slightly due to his advancing years and is certainly showing no signs of fear over retiring from the sport he has dominated for so long, though he did stress that it will be a while before he walks away from the court for good.

"I got a little glimpse into it [retirement] when I was out for six to eight months in 2016, and I actually enjoyed it a lot!" Federer told CNN.

"I'll never get bored, so I'm looking forward to it actually. I have a great group of friends around me, in particularly my wife and parents are amazing so I always know I'll be fine once I retire and when I'm home."

"In a way I can't wait for it (retirement), but it should wait for the moment. Times are great at the moment as a tennis player. These are great moments."

Since returning from a knee injury that threatened to prematurely end his career, Federer has won three Grand Slams and regained the world No.1 spot for the first time in five years. The Swiss' comeback to the court has gone better than he ever possibly imagined - the 20-time Grand Slam champion was concerned he had tasted glory at a major tournament for the last time.

"This one definitely comes very surprising to me because - getting back to world No. 1, having had the surgery in 2016, and not knowing if I was ever going to win another grand slam," Federer said.

"So this is an incredible comeback for me, definitely my best one ever."