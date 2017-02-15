Boris Becker has said that Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have much more in store as they stood up and upset the odds to reach the final of the 2017 Australian Open. Both the tennis superstars defied age and injury problems en route to the final and in a classic game of tennis in Melbourne, Federer won the title 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

The victory was Federer's 18th Grand Slam win of his career and tennis legend Becker pointed out that there is more to come from the duo.

"Before the start of the Australian Open, everyone had been asking where do they go?" Becker said as quoted on NDTV. "After the tournament they have shown that they go to the very top.

"They showed some real drive. The way Federer played in Melbourne, it goes on to show that there is more to come and that is true for Nadal also."

Becker's comments are in line with that of Andy Murray and Tomas Berdych, who also praised the Swiss legend's performance in Australia.

"Winning 18 Grand Slams is huge. Who does that?" he said and added, "But Federer made it look so easy and effortless. His elegance and classy way of achieving it is something that not many sports persons will be able to replicate in future."

The three time Wimbledon champion also believes that the more Federer wins, the more he would want to play, making it harder for the likes of Nadal and Novak Djokovic to match his Grand Slam record.

"A few months back the question was when will Novak equal and cross Federer's Grand Slam record but now suddenly the question has changed to whether he can do it," he explained.

"I feel both Rafael and Novak may catch Federer but even he is going on. The more he wins, the more he will want to play.

"Tennis at top level is about mentality and not so much about form. The maturity of a player is important," Becker concluded.