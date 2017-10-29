Roger Federer is bracing himself for a tough match-up as he will face Juan Martin Del Potro in the final of the Basel Open.

The Swiss ace made easy work of David Goffin on Saturday (28 October), defeating the Belgian 6-1, 6-2 in just an hour to progress to the final.

One more win in Basel would not only make it the eighth time that Federer would have won his hometown event, but also put him closer to catching Rafael Nadal in the race for the world number one ranking.

However, his opponent in the final is no easy task as Del Potro is fresh off defeating current defending Basel champion and world number four Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday.

The Argentine, ranked 19th in the world, has already defeated Federer once this year in their US Open quarter-final classic back in August, and has been regarded as one of two players capable of giving the world number two trouble.

However, Federer, who defeated Del Potro most recently in the Shanghai Masters, says he is ready for the task. "I'm ready for a difficult match and a fully fit Del Potro," Federer said, as quoted by the Metro.

"He played a great match against me in Shanghai and went on to win in Stockholm and won that. Now, he's here in the final again.

"I think he's ok [in terms of fitness]. He might be tired, but he doesn't have issues that would keep him away from the court."

Federer takes on Del Potro at Centre Court on Sunday (29 October).