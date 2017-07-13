Roger Federer says it is refreshing to see new faces in the last four at Wimbledon following a string of big name exits.

The 35-year-old continued his outstanding calendar year form with a dominant 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 quarter-final win over last year's Wimbledon finalist in Milos Raonic.

The win, which was during his 100th match at the All England Club, took his 2017 record to an impressive 29-2 as he looks to win his eighth Wimbledon title as well as his fifth title of the year.

"I'm playing very well," Federer said after the match, as quoted on ATP World Tour. "I'm rested. I'm fresh. I'm confident, too. Then great things do happen. Confidence is a huge thing."

"I saw things very well. That helped me returning his [Raonic] serve as well. From the baseline, I felt like I had the upper hand, which wasn't necessarily the case last year, which helped me to stay more calm."

Federer is now the last remaining favourite for SW19 glory following the recent exit of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion was surprised to see his close rivals crash out, hoping that they would come back stronger, but also claimed it was "nice to see" new opponents in the last four.

"Of course, I'm surprised to see them going out, also Rafa," he explained. "But the other guys are playing well. On a grass court, the margins are small. Of course, I wish them the best, that they come back strong again."

"I'm very happy that my body kept me going all these years," Federer told the BBC. "I hope that Novak's OK with his injury. Rafa fought to the very end the other day and Andy also hasn't been looking very good."

"I hope he and Novak will recover in time for the American summer but there are other good stories in the tournament. I predicted Marin Cilic could go very far this week and maybe it's nice to see different guys in the finals."

Federer takes on Tomas Berdych in the semi-final on Friday (14 July). Former US Open champion Marin Cilic takes on Sam Querrey in the other semi-final.