Roger Federer has revealed that he is not looking to match Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams and he would rather spend his time concentrating on the near future. The Swissman won his 20th title at the Australian Open, beating Marin Cilic in an engrossing contest, which lasted five sets.

Federer has now won three of the last five majors and victory in Melbourne was the sixth Australian Open victory of his career. The 36-year-old becomes only the fourth player after Margaret Court, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf to win 20 or more major singles titles.

Federer had an extremely successful 2017 campaign, going on to win seven titles, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon. However, despite his current form and success, he does not expect to be in shape to match Court's record and would be happy even if his run ends at 20.

"I don't know. I didn't think 20 was ever possible to be honest," Federer said, as quoted by the Express. "But no, I think it's too far, it's not something I'm looking at. I never thought about it to be honest but those numbers are surreal and they're amazing. I'm very happy if it stays at 20."

Federer has three more Grand Slams left in the year along with a plethora of ATP 1000s and Masters events for him to reclaim his number one ranking from Rafael Nadal, who retired in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open to Cilic.

The top two ranked players in the world are separated by only 155 ATP points but Federer insisted that he will choose his tournaments carefully to extend his career at the top.

"I think by not overplaying, not playing every tournament possible," he said when asked about the key to his longevity. I enjoy practice. Not minding the travel. Having a great team around me, they make it possible.

"At the end it's seeing that my parents are incredibly proud and happy that I'm still doing it. They enjoy coming to tournaments. That makes me happy and play better."