Roger Federer has revealed that his mindset has changed in terms of his preparation for tournaments following the knee injury that he sustained at the start of the 2016 season.

The Swiss ace underwent surgery for the injury but was unable to compete at the highest level which saw him cut short his 2016 campaign after Wimbledon. He missed the last six months of the season and only returned to action at the Australian Open in January 2017.

The 36-year-old won three of the first four tournaments he played which included one Grand Slam and two Masters Series titles. Despite his instant success, the 19-time Grand Slam champion made it clear that staying fit was his main priority, which saw him play a limited schedule in 2017.

Federer skipped the entire clay court swing of the season in order to remain in peak physical condition for the grass and hard court events and it paid off as he won Wimbledon for a record eighth time. He has indicated that he will continue the routine in 2018 as he believes that he does not need to over exert himself at this stage of his career.

"Through the injury I sustained here in Australia a couple of years ago, my mindset has changed," Federer said, as quoted on Fox Sports. "I probably work less, with even more quality. So it gives me more time off.

"Essentially I'm working half days if you like, because there's no point for me to put in all the mega hours anymore, because I know I have it in the vault, I have it there if need be.

"That's why I think it was very important for me to prove to myself at the Australian Open this year — to win those three five setters that I had. (And also win) the two five-setters I had at the US Open," he explained.

"I won all the big matches when it came down to the crunch. I know I can do it, and it's important to stay injury free."