Roger Federer has made it clear that he is not thinking of retirement after admitting that the question of hanging up his racket was raised following his triumph at Wimbledon earlier in the year.

The Swiss ace has revealed during the course of the season that he is certain to play next season, while he has a contract to play the Swiss Indoors until 2019. Moreover, he hinted that he could continue further after asking for an extension on his current deal with his hometown tournament.

Federer has had a resurgence in 2017 after struggling to compete for major trophies in recent years. He missed the last six months of 2016 due to a knee injury when questions about his future in the game were raised.

The 36-year-old has dispelled doubts and gone on to have one of his most successful campaigns in a decade. Federer has won seven titles which include two Grand Slams – the Australian Open and Wimbledon – and his next target is the ATP Finals in London.

Federer admitted that if he wanted to retire on a high this would have been the perfect season, but revealed that he does not need a 'fairytale' ending to his career. The 19-time men's singles Grand Slam champion believes that it will be his body and mind that make the decision about him hanging up his racket.

"People asked me about it [after Wimbledon], I was like 'Yeah, I guess you're right, it could have been a cool exit,'" Federer said during an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"But it doesn't need to end in a fairy tale every time. I am happy playing, and we'll see how it's going to be. I was never scared of the end. The body and the mind will tell me when it's enough."

"For the moment, I feel good," the Swiss tennis legend added.