Roger Federer will take on Nick Kyrgios in the semi-final of the Men's Singles clash of the 2017 Miami Open at the Tennis Center at Crandon Park on 31 March, Friday.

Where to Watch Live

The match starts at 12am BST (Saturday). Live coverage is on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD. Click here for live streaming link. Live scores and regular updates will be available on ATP's official website.

Overview

Federer has enjoyed a good start to 2017 and he will be hoping to extend the run for the rest of the calendar year. He won the 2017 Australian Open after defeating Rafael Nadal in the final and it has been his first Grand Slam since his success at Wimbledon in 2012.

The 35-year-old became the oldest Masters 1000 finalists and winner when he defeated his compatriot Stan Wawrinka at the Indian Wells Masters. He is in the course of reaching another final at the Miami Open.

In the previous round, he defeated Tomas Berdych to make it to the semi-final. The clash was a close one as he won the match on a tie breaker in the final. Federer won the first set 6-2, only to give away the lead by losing the second set 3-6.

The third and the final set was won by the former world number one, who won it on the tie breaker. The final scoreline was 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 in Federer's favour. It was the first time that the Swiss tennis ace dropped a set in Miami this year.

Kyrgios made it to the last four of the ongoing tournament after registering a victory over Alexander Zverev Jr. in the quarter-final clash. The final scoreline was 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 and the Australian has been made to work hard to clinch wins in his other two matches so far in Miami.

Rafael Nadal takes on Fabio Fognini in the first semi-final clash. The winner of this tie will face either Federer or Kyrgios in the final of the 2017 Miami Open on Sunday.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Roger Federer to win: 8/15

Nick Kyrgios to win: 6/4

Head-To-Head

Federer and Kyrgios have faced each other only once, with the latter winning the tie at the 2015 Madrid Masters. Illness forced the Australian to withdraw from the 2017 Indian Wells Masters quarter-final clash that allowed Federer to progress further in the tournament before eventually winning it.

Miami Open history

Federer and Kyrgios will face each other for the first time at the Miami Open in the semi-final clash on Friday.