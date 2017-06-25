World number five Roger Federer takes on Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final of the Halle Open on Sunday (25 June).

Overview

A win here would perfectly cap off Federer's pre-Wimbledon preparations. Currently boasting a 23-2 record in 2017, Federer has been on fire in the calendar year so far with wins in the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami.

Yet to drop a set in the event so far, the 18-time Grand Slam winner will be looking for his fourth title of the year and ninth Halle title before hoping to achieve his main goal of winning Wimbledon.

However, the Swiss ace will have to get past the talented Zverev. The 20-year-old German most recently crashed out in the first round of the French Open but has shown that he can perform against the top players with his Italian Open win over Novak Djokovic.

Already boasting a win over Federer in their head-to-head record, the world number 12 is also looking for his fourth title of the year and his first at Halle, having lost in the final last year.

"Roger is the best player of all time on grass, it will be a very difficult match," Zverev said, as quoted on Yahoo.

Head-To-Head

The duo have faced each other twice with both players having one win apiece. Federer triumphed in their first meeting on clay in the 2016 Italian Open with a straight set win in the round of 32 while Zverev got a win in the 2016 Halle Open semi-final.

Halle Open history

This will be the second meeting between Federer and Zverev in the Halle Open after the latter triumphed in a 7-6, 5-7, 6-3 semi-final win.