World number five Roger Federer takes on Marin Cilic in the final of the men's singles at Wimbledon on Sunday (16 July).

Where to watch live

The match starts at 2pm BST. Live coverage in the UK is on BBC One. Live scores and regular updates will be available on ATP's official website.

Overview

Federer faces Cilic, knowing just one more win can take him to an unprecedented eighth Wimbledon championship victory, his fifth title of the year and his first at the event since 2012.

The Swiss ace has so far comfortably defeated Alexandr Dolgopolov, Dusan Lajovic, Mischa Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Milos Raonic and Tomas Berdych, having yet to drop a set all tournament.

If the trend continues in the final, Federer will win his second Grand Slam without dropping a single set. He is also now the second oldest player to reach the final stage at SW19, playing in a record 11 finals at Wimbledon.

However, he will face arguably his toughest opponent so far in world number six Cilic, who will play in his first ever Wimbledon final.

The 28-year-old former US Open champion defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber, Florian Mayer, Steve Johnson, Roberto Bautista Agut, Kei Nishikori, Gilles Muller and Sam Querrey to reach this stage.

Looking to become just the second Croatian to win at Wimbledon as well as the sixth active player to hold multiple Grand Slam wins, a victory for Cilic would be even more significant as it would break the trend of the Big Four.

No player has won at SW19 apart from the Big Four since Lleyton Hewitt accomplished the feat in 2002.

"It would absolutely mean the world to me," Cilic said, as quoted by ATP World Tour. "When I won the US Open, it opened so many possibilities in my mind for the rest of my career.

"To be able to do it again would mean even more because I know how much it meant for me to win that first one. It would be a dream come true to win Wimbledon.

"Roger is playing maybe some of his best tennis of his career at the moment, having a great season. So I know it's going to be a huge challenge. But I believe I'm ready," he added.

Betting odds (Betfair)

Roger Federer to win: 2/9

Marin Cilic to win: 7/2

Head-to-head

The duo has faced each other seven times with Federer triumphing on six occasions. The Swiss ace won their last meeting in July 2016. Cilic was able to get his maiden win over Federer in the 2014 US Open semi-final en route to winning his first ever Grand Slam.

Wimbledon history

This will be the second meeting between Federer and Cilic at Wimbledon, with the former emerging on top in last year's quarter-final in a 6-7, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 win.