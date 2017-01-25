Roger Federer will face Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals of the 2017 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday (26 January).

Where to watch live

The match is set to start at 8.30am GMT. Live coverage is available on British Eurosport and Eurosport 1 & 2. Radio commentary will be available on the official Australian open website.

Overview

Federer has surprised himself with his run to the semi-finals at the Australian Open where he will play compatriot Wawrinka. The Swiss ace is coming back after a six-month injury absence and is playing his first ranking tournament since last year's Wimbledon and admitted that he was not expecting to reach the last four stage of the first Grand Slam of the year.

The former world number one started the campaign with wins over two qualifiers in the first two rounds, but has since seen off world number 10 Tomas Berdych and number five Kei Nishikori in the third and fourth rounds. Federer beat Andy Murray's conqueror Mischa Zverev in straight sets in the quarter-finals and has now been tipped as one of the favourites to lift his fifth Australian Open crown.

Wawrinka was tested in his very first game at the Australian Open when he was taken to the fifth set by Martin Klizan. It was the wakeup call the Swiss needed after which he has lost just one set thus far. The three-time Grand Slam winner always brings his best tennis during Grand Slams, but will be aware of his poor record against his compatriot.

The 31-year-old has won one of their last three meetings but that was on clay at Roland Garros and will be hoping that he can use that experience to overcome Federer again on Thursday.

Prediction: Roger Federer – in four sets

Betting odds

Federer win: 4/6

4/6 Wawrinka win: 5/4

Head-to-head

The pair have met 21 times in the past with Federer holding a commanding 18-3 lead over Wawrinka. This is their second meeting at the Australian Open with their last coming in the quarter-finals in 2011 when the former world number one won in straight sets.