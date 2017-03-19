Roger Federer will face fellow countryman Stan Wawrinka in the final of the BNP Paribas Masters at Indian Wells on Sunday (19 March).

Where to watch live

Match starts at 8pm GMT. Live TV coverage of the game will available on Sky Sports 1 and 1 HD. Tennis TV will also provide live coverage of the match. Live scores and regular updates will be available on the ATP's official website.

Overview

Federer and Wawrinka meet in the final of the BNP Paribas Open on the back of straight set semi-final wins over Jack Sock and Pablo Carreno Busta, respectively.

For third seed Wawrinka, it is not only a chance to win his first title at Indian Wells, but also to avenge his Australian Open semi-final loss to the 18-time Grand Slam winner in January. The US Open champion would also win his 16th career singles title with a win over Federer.

Meanwhile, Federer will be looking to continue his resurgence following his Grand Slam win in Melbourne. The Swiss legend, seeded ninth for the event, notably defeated Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final and will hope to achieve a 90th career singles title as well as his fifth title at Indian Wells.

The final will be the duo's 23rd head-to-head match with Federer currently ahead with 19 wins.

Betting odds (Betfair)

Federer to win: 8/15

Wawrinka to win: 6/4

Head-to-head

The pair have met 22 times in the past with Federer beating Wawrinka on 19 occasions, most recently in Melbourne in a five-set thriller. While two of Wawrinka's victories have come after 2014, Federer has won the last three matches.

BNP Paribas Masters history

The two Swiss stars have faced each other on two occasions in 2011 and 2013 at Indian Wells with Federer prevailing in the quarter-final and round of 16 respectively.