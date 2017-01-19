Roger Federer will face Tomas Berdych in the third round of the 2017 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday (20 January).

Where to watch live

The match is set to start post 9.30am GMT. Live coverage is available on British Eurosport and Eurosport 1.

Overview

After playing qualifiers in his first two rounds Roger Federer comes up against world number 10 Tomas Berdych in the third round of the Australian Open. It will be a big test for the former world number one, who is currently ranked 17 in the world owing to his six-month hiatus due to injury.

Federer played in just the Hopman Cup following his return, and this will be his first big test of the season, to see if he has recovered fully from his injury and if he can cut it among the top ranked players. The Swiss ace needed four sets against Jurgen Melzer in the opening round and then was made to work for the win by another qualifier Noah Rubin in the second.

Berdych, on the other hand, has had it easy thus far. The Czech Republic star was leading 6-1 in the first set when his first round opponent Luca Vanni retired with injury, and he made light work of Ryan Harrison in the second round winning 6-2, 7-6, 6-2.

The world number 10 has beaten Federer on six occasions in the past including in Grand Slam matches at the US Open and Wimbledon. The Swiss Ace, meanwhile, is yet to return to full match fitness and discover his past form which will give Berdych his best chance to record another victory over the 17-time Grand Slam champion.

Prediction: Tomas Berdych in four sets

Betting odds

Federer win: 8/13

8/13 Berdych win: 5/4

Head-to-head

The pair have met on 22 occasions on the professional circuit with Federer holding a 16-6 advantage over Berdych. Their last meeting was in the quarter-finals of the 2016 Australian Open when the Swiss ace won in straight sets 7-6, 6-2, 6-4.