Former British number one Greg Rusedski believes Roger Federer will not have any regrets about skipping the Rolex Paris Masters.

Had Federer taken part, he could have continued his chase for the year-end world number one ranking with Rafael Nadal, having already defeated the Spaniard four times this year.

However, following his win in the Basel Open, the Swiss ace revealed that he would be withdrawing from Paris in order to take care of his body as he focuses on the ATP Finals in London later in November.

Meanwhile, Nadal cemented his place as the year-end world number one for the first time since 2013 with just a solitary opening round win in Paris before he had to withdraw due to a knee injury.

If Federer had taken part in hindsight, given Nadal's withdrawal, the 36-year-old could have really put pressure on the 16-time Grand Slam winner if he went on to win in Paris, setting up an ATP Finals showdown between the long-time rivals for the world number one ranking.

However, Rusedski believes health is the priority for Federer now and that the world number one ranking can come later in 2018.

"It's great to have these theories but he's worried about his health and being in the right position," Rusedski said, as quoted on the Express. "The end-of-season championships he'd rather win than Paris and Basel was so stenuous for him."

"He wasn't going to take a risk with his physicality. Federer has a plan, he sticks by it and he's not worried about the No 1. He'd rather have the O2, two Slams, three Masters series - than have the No 1.

"At 36 years of age we've never seen someone play as well as Roger Federer, move as well as Roger Federer."

The Paris Masters final takes place on Sunday (5 November) as Jack Sock takes on Filip Krajinovic at Center Court.