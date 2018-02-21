Roger Federer is driven by winning Grand Slams and not remaining world number one according to Julian Bennetau, who thinks the legendary Swiss would give up the esteemed ranking for a ninth Wimbledon title.

Federer reprised the world No.1 spot for the first time in almost five-and-a-half years when he reached the semi-finals of the Rotterdam Open, a tournament he eventually won with a comfortable straight sets victory over Grigor Dimitrov.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's return to the pinnacle of the sport he has dominated for the last 15 years is arguably one of his best ever achievements given that he not long ago suffered a serious knee injury that kept him away from the court for over half a year.

But Benneteau, who like Federer is still competing at major tournaments aged 36, does not think his esteemed counterpart is overly fussed by his position in the ATP rankings and is solely focused on making further additions to his Grand Slam haul.

"What's more important for him is the Grand Slams", Benneteau said, per Tennis World USA. "Ending the year as No 1, I don't believe that's what motivates him."

Federer missed virtually all of the clay court schedule last season as he strived to be fresh for Wimbledon and hard-court season and has intimated that he will stick to a lighter schedule this year.

Missing the French Open et al would severely impact on the 36-year-old's ranking, but Benneteau believes that is a price he is more than willing to pay if it helps his chances at the All England Club in July.

"He will continue to have an elite schedule in order to preserve himself and have success in Slams. If he skips the whole clay, one of the summer Masters 1000s, it's difficult to be the year-end No. 1. If you tell him: 'You win Wimbledon or end as No 1', he wins Wimbledon and signs with both feet and hands."