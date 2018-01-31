Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog.

AS Roma are in talks to sign Daley Blind from Manchester United before the end of the ongoing winter transfer window on Wednesday, 31 January.

The Serie A club are looking for a replacement for left-back Emerson Palmieri, who completed a move to Chelsea on Tuesday, 30 January, for a reported fee of around £17.6m ($24.9m) plus £7m in add-ons.

According to Sky in Italy, via Sky Sports, Roma have made contact with United over a move for the Dutch defender, but are yet to agree a deal for his transfer to the Italian capital. Blind will be a like-for-like replacement for the Brazilian defender who has joined Antonio Conte's side.

The 27-year-old, who moved to the 20-time English champions from Ajax in 2014, is said to be open to leaving Old Trafford after falling down the pecking order this season. Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are ahead of him for a place at left-back at the moment, which has seen his game time reduce drastically.

Blind has made just 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season, with most of his appearances coming in the European and domestic cup competitions. He has made just three starts in the Premier League so far and that is unlikely to improve with Shaw coming back into form in recent weeks.

Blind has not been part of Jose Mourinho's matchday squad for the last three games, and according to The Times, it is due to an ankle injury he suffered during training. The extent of the problem is still unclear and the defender will not be a part of the squad that takes on Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have confirmed new deals for defensive duo George Tanner and Max Dunne. Both the youngsters signed their first professional contracts with the club after impressing for the United Under-18 side this season.

Tanner came up through the ranks as a winger, but was converted into a full-back. He has been capped at the England U-17 and U-18 level and has been a regular member of the United squad in the Uefa Youth League.

"George Tanner has signed his first professional contract as a Manchester United player," United confirmed via a statement on the club's official site.

Dunne, on the other hand, has impressed in the U-18 Premier League, but is yet to take the pitch in the Uefa Youth League, although he has been on the bench for the European games. The Manchester-born centre-back has been described as a "tough aggressive defender" by United U-18 boss Kieran McKenna.

"Another Manchester United Academy prospect, Max Dunne, has put pen to paper on a first professional contract at the club," a statement on the Red Devils' official website read.