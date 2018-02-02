Roma's sporting director Monchi has confirmed that the Giallorossi did not receive an offer from Liverpool or indeed any club for their prized goalkeeper Alisson, though he did not rule out the possibility of a summer exit for the Brazil international.

Alisson has excelled for Eusebio di Francesco's side since succeeding Wojciech Szczęsny as Roma's first-choice stopper at the start of the season, keeping nine clean sheets in 22 Serie A matches to help his side sustain their push for Champions League qualification.

The 25-year-old's exploits in the Italian have predictably drawn interest from other clubs, with Liverpool said to be considering a move for the former Internacional star amid concerns over the capabilities of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

Jurgen Klopp's men were rumoured to be readying an offer for Alisson during the January transfer window, but Monchi, one of the most renowned sporting directors in world football, dismissed talk of a bid from any interested party last month but refused to rule out a summer exit for Brazil's first-choice goalkeeper before swiftly attempting to change the topic of discussion.

"Did any offers come in for Alisson? No," Monchi told Football Italia, per Football365. "It's too early to talk about the next transfer window, it's not very useful talking today about who will stay or go.

"Let's start talking about play, technique, tactics... that would be more useful for everyone."

Roma, who managed to hold onto star striker Edin Dzeko despite heavy interest from Chelsea, have sold a couple of stars to the Premier League in recent months, with Mohamed Salah, Emerson Palmieri and Antonio Rudiger all leaving the Stadio Olimpico to join Liverpool and the Premier League champions respectively.

It remains to be seen if Alisson will join his former teammates in leaving Roma for England's top-flight. The 22-time Brazil international is happy plying his trade for Di Francesco's side for the time being, but he hinted at engaging in talks with the Giallorossi regarding his future in the summer.

"I am happy in Rome," Alisson said last month. "It's always a pleasure to feel that lots of people are monitoring you but my head is focused on Roma. I leave my future in the hands of God.

"In June, maybe we will speak about it again but for now I am concentrated on Roma."