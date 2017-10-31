Live Kick-off: 7:45pm N'Golo fails to make the Chelsea squad tonight.

Cesar Azpilicueta starts at right wing-back with Antonio Rudiger retaining his spot.

Pedro joins Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata in attack.

Kostas Manolas only fit enough for the Roma bench.

Chelsea lead Roma by two points in Group C ahead of kick-off.

A win for Antonio Conte's side will secure their place in the last 16 of the competition with two games to spare.

6 min 19:23 With seven goals in his first 13 matches for Chelsea, Alvaro Morata already looks at home in English football, even if he doesn't fancy city life in London. He scored on his first return to Italy last season; scoring against Napoli in the last 16 stage for Real Madrid following his return to the club from Juventus. Can he do it again tonight?

12 min 19:18 The 3-3 between these two a fortnight ago was the first time a team managed by Antonio Conte had ever conceded three in the Champions League.

17 min 19:13 Edin Dzeko's wonderful volley was one of the many highlights of an explosive evening at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago. The former Manchester City striker is out to get on the score sheet for the third successive Champions League game tonight for the first time since the 2009-10 season tonight.

22 min 19:07 Unfortunately for Antonio Conte, the list of players Chelsea missed out on this summer is an especially long one. One man on that list starts against them tonight. Radja Nainggolan was been repeatedly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, and at one point during the summer, the thought of leaving Roma did appear to cross his mind. The Belgium international however chose to remain loyal to his club and will be one of the biggest threats to Chelsea's hopes of sealing qualification tonight.

31 min 18:58 Chelsea fans are already making themselves at home at the Stadio Olimpico.

39 min 18:51 Big news from the Chelsea dressing room; N'Golo Kante will not be involved at all this evening. Surely that means Antonio Conte has chosen to save him for Sunday's clash with Manchester United? Perhaps a sensible shout, if that is the case. As for the starting XI, it looks like Antonio Conte has opted for a brave 3-4-3 formation. Antonio Rudiger retains his place in that back three with Cesar Azpilicueta pushed out to right wing-back. Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko continue in midfield where there is no place for Danny Drinkwater, with Pedro joining Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata in attack. Chelsea team: Courtois; Rudiger, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Azpilicueta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Morata, Hazard. #ROMCHE pic.twitter.com/48dSU1UKdA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 31, 2017

45 min 18:44 Alessandro Florenzi comes in at right-back tonight with regular options of Bruno Peres and Rick Karsdorp ruled out, with former Tottenham Hotspur defender Federico Fazio starting at centre-half. Radja Nainggolan, who was chased and chased by Chelsea this summer but never wanted to leave Rome, forms a formidable midfield three alongside Daniele de Rossi and Kevin Strootman, while Stephan El Shaarawy, who scored a stunning volley to see of Bologna over the weekend, starts in attack alongside Edin Dzeko. ðŸ›Žï¸ðŸ›Žï¸ðŸ›Žï¸

Ecco la nostra formazione per #RomaChelsea.



DAJE ROMA ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥#ASRoma #UCL pic.twitter.com/8KzIZE8Uzw — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) October 31, 2017

1 hr 18:29 BREAKING: Kostas Manolas only fit enough to start on the bench for Roma this evening.

1 hr 18:27 Team news: Roma Roma will make a late decision on the fitness of Kostas Manolas and Gregoire Defrel ahead of kick-off while Patrik Schick has been ruled out of the Champions League C tie through injury. Manolas missed the thrilling 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge a fortnight ago and has been sidelined since suffering a grade one thigh muscle strain during the Giallorossi's 1-0 Serie A defeat to Napoli on 14 October. Sassuolo loanee Defrel also missed the first match against Chelsea with a thigh tear sustained against FK Qarabag in late September, although made his return as a substitute in the narrow Serie A win over Crotone in midweek. Bruno Peres will have no role to play however after suffering a thigh tear of his own over the weekend.

1 hr 18:24 Predicted Chelsea XI We expect Cesar Azpilicueta to take up that vacant role on the right tonight with Eden Hazard playing just off Alvaro Morata in a number 10 role. The Belgian excelled there at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago and with a formidable midfield behind him, he could thrive again tonight. Chelsea host Manchester United on Sunday, but surely Antonio Conte won't hesitate to throw N'Golo Kante straight back in tonight?

1 hr 18:21 So will N'Golo Kante return tonight? Antonio Conte sounded fairly optimistic of that happening when he spoke to the press on Monday. I think it's very important, in this moment, to speak with the player and then see his sensation. "I was a player and you know very well that, after an injury, above all a muscular problem - a bad injury - it's very important to listen to the player and what are his sensations and then make the best decision for him, for the team. For sure, tomorrow, we'll try and make the best decision.

1 hr 18:18 Team news: Chelsea Danny Drinkwater made his belated Blues debut in the Carabao Cup victory over Everton last week and is expected to be part of Antonio Conte's squad this evening. Victor Moses however remains absent as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, meaning there could be a start for Italy international Davide Zappacosta.

1 hr 18:16 Team news: Chelsea N'Golo Kante has not played for the Blues since returning from October's international break with a hamstring injury. That's five games he has missed, including the 3-3 thriller at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, but the former Leicester City star is contention to return tonight having returned to full training.