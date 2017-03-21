Roma enforcer Radja Nainggolan has played down suggestions linking him with a move away from the Italian capital, despite interest from Premier League leaders Chelsea. The Blues hierarchy was keen on luring the Belgian to England in the summer, but their £33m (€38m) bid was rejected by Luciano Spalletti's side.

Roma's decision to keep Nainggolan at the Stadio Olimpico has certainly been vindicated; the 28-year-old has delivered consistently excellent performances for the Giallorossi this season, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists in all competitions. The former Cagliari midfielder is clearly enjoying his time in the Eternal City and had no interest in gambling on the "quality" of his life in exchange for increased riches.

"In Rome I'm fine," Nainggolan told Gazzetta Dello Sport, relayed by The Mirror. "My family is happy and the weather is often good. Sometimes you make choices for the money, others for the quality of life, which matters a lot to me."

Chelsea are planning to significantly bolster their squad at the end of the season with Conte desperate to improve and not let his side rest on their laurels. The Blues are looking to strengthen the spine of their team and have the likes of Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk on their radar.

Chelsea still admire Nainggolan but judging by his recent comments they may have to look elsewhere if they still have designs of bolstering their central midfield. Roma's number four, lovingly nicknamed 'The Ninja', has no interest in "starting from scratch" in the Premier League – but did not rule out moving to the Chinese Super League in the future.

"If I went to England, I would have to start from scratch," Nainggolan added. "But I repeat: I am very well in Rome. China? Currently no, but you can never say never. We need to see right now."