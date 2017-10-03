Manchester United have been handed an injury boost after an initial scare with regards to an injury to Romelu Lukaku.

The Red Devils forward is currently with the Belgium national team for their upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Bosnia and Cyprus, but skipped training on Monday (2 October), sparking fears that he could be sidelined with an injury.

Lukaku was subject to an MRI scan after the injury scare, but it has come back positive with the Belgian Football Association confirming that there is no major damage to the ankle, but are yet to reveal if he will be available for their upcoming qualifiers on 7 and 10 October.

"Romelu Lukaku underwent an MRI scan but no fracture or structural damage has been diagnosed," the Belgian FA communicated via the team's official twitter account.

"The next days he will follow an individual training program. It is however too early to state that he won't be match fit for the Bosnia and/or Cyprus game."

Jose Mourinho would have been sweating over the scan results, but is likely to be breathing a sigh of relief to hear that his star forward has not suffered a serious injury. Lukaku is the favourite for the golden boot this season after starting life at Old Trafford in blistering fashion.

The 24-year-old forward, who joined from Everton in a £75m ($99m) deal earlier this summer, has scored 11 goals in 10 games across all competitions for United, and the Portuguese manager would have been incensed to lose his top marksman to an injury while on international duty.

Marcus Rashford is the only other number nine available to Mourinho if Lukaku gets injured as Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained at the end of last season. The England international has been impressive this campaign, but has started most of the games on the left-wing.