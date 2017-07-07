Romelu Lukaku has jetted off to Los Angeles for a sunshine holiday with his friend Paul Pogba, amid reports the Everton striker has agreed a £75m ($96.7m) move to Manchester United.

In a series of Instagram posts, Pogba and Lukaku, both 24, are seen training at the University Of California (UCLA) and engaging in running drills under the scorching heat. It appears the footballers flew over to spend 4th July in the US and are sharing a luxurious villa complete with floor-to-ceiling views of the sprawling garden, which includes a large swimming pool.

Boasting of their holiday antics, a video shared by United midfielder Pogba shows the pair partying with friends at a nightclub, driving sports cars, playing football, shopping, hanging poolside and eating fancy meals.

The athletes have also brushed shoulders with celebrities during their time in the city of stars. In one photo, Lukaku is seen posing with the rapper The Game, alongside the caption: "12 years waiting for this moment and it finally happened. Thanks OG for keeping it real."

Pogba has been friends with the Belgian player for some time due to both being managed by agent Mino Raiola, but the holiday means they can strengthen their bond before Lukaku officially joins United. It was announced on 7 July that Lukaku had snubbed a return to his former home of Chelsea in order to move to Old Trafford.

It is expected that the striker will now undergo a medical in LA before replacing joining United as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whose contract expired on 30 June. Pogba will no doubt take Lukaku under his wing following his own move last summer for a record-breaking £89m fee. It is predicted that Lukaku will join United by the weekend before they fly-out to the United States for the first leg of their pre-season tour.