Manchester United have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Saturday (14 August) with Romelu Lukaku, Phil Jones and Zlatan Ibrahimovic giving positive feedback about their recent injury troubles.

The Belgian forward suffered an ankle injury ahead of the ongoing international break and missed Belgium's first World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and was training away from the rest of the squad.

The Belgium Football Association confirmed that there was no major concern with regards to his ankle following a scan, but he was deemed not fit enough for their first game. United were sweating over their top scorer's fitness especially ahead of their crucial encounter against Liverpool on Saturday.

Mourinho's fears have now been allayed after the Belgium national team manager Roberto Martinez confirmed that the striker is completely fit and could play a role when Belgium play Cyprus on Tuesday (10 October). The Premier League highflyers will hope that he is rested owing to the fact that Martinez's side have already qualified for the World Cup next summer.

"The reason that he wasn't in the squad in the previous game was because he wasn't 100%," Martinez said, as quoted on Sky Sports.

"Now he is 100% but we need to take into consideration that he has been with the group for only one [training] session.

"He's been working on an individual basis, really good work, but we need to keep that in mind," the former Everton manager added.

Jones, meanwhile, returned to United's Carrington Training base after picking up a knock while with the England senior team and missed both their World Cup qualifying games against Slovenia and Lithuania. The defender's injury was not considered serious and was released as a precaution.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils defender is expected to be fit when United travel to Merseyside to take on Jurgen Klopp's side in a lunchtime clash on Saturday. Jones has formed a strong partnership Eric Bailly at the heart of United's defence and Mourinho will be keen to have him fit for the game.

Ibhrahimovic, on the other hand, is a more long-term absentee after suffering a severe knee injury at the end of last season. The Swedish striker underwent surgery and has been undergoing rehabilitation for the last five months.

The 35-year-old was not expected to return before Christmas and has been urged by Mourinho and his doctor to be patient. But Ibrahimovic is eager to return and revealed that he has been training every day since his injury.

According to the Mirror, the striker is looking at a much earlier than expected return and has targeted making a comeback when United visit the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal on 2 December.