Jose Mourinho has been handed a major boost ahead of Manchester United's clash against Liverpool on Saturday (14 October) after Romelu Lukaku brushed off an ankle injury and played 30 minutes for Belgium on Tuesday.

The striker came on as a second-half substitute during their 4-0 win over Cyprus and more than just coming through unscathed he also continued his goal scoring form by netting their fourth of the night.

Lukaku missed Belgium's first game against Bosnia due to a minor ankle injury, but he was deemed 100% fit by manager Roberto Martinez ahead of their final World Cup qualifying game. Mourinho would have certainly loved to see his player rested, but would have been glad to see that he is fully fit to start against the Reds at Anfield on Saturday.

The Portuguese manager is already facing a shortage in midfield following an injury to Lukaku's compatriot Marouane Fellaini and will be delighted to see that his top marksman is not facing a spell on the sidelines. The midfielder, on the other hand, is looking at a two week spell out of action after damaging knee ligaments during Belgium's win over Bosnia.

Lukaku's return to full fitness was not the only positive as United were also handed a boost by Paul Pogba, who showed that he is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury he sustained during the Red Devils' Champions League clash on 12 September.

The Sun report showed the French midfielder going through rigorous training in Miami under the watchful eyes of two trainers. Pogba has also been providing constant updates via his official Instagram account.

Mourinho does not expect the former Juventus midfielder to be available in the near future, after equating his absence with other long-term absentees Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo.