Paul Pogba's return from injury will spark life into Manchester United, who have struggled to showcase the same attacking flair that was on display at the start of the campaign, according to club legend Paul Scholes.

The former Red Devils midfielder also believes Romelu Lukaku will get back to his best once the Frenchman makes his way back into the United midfield. The Belgian has gone off the boil in recent weeks after a blistering start to the campaign and has failed to score in his last five outings.

Pogba has been sidelined for the last seven weeks with a hamstring injury he picked up during United's Champions League win over Basel. He underwent surgery and has since been in rehabilitation away from the first-team squad.

Jose Mourinho was unable to provide a timeframe for his potential return but it is expected to be sooner rather than later as he has been seen undergoing some intense training sessions.

United have come under criticism for their playing style in his absence, especially after their disappointing performance during their 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

Scholes believes they are missing a creative spark in midfield, who can provide a link between defence and attack, and is confident that they will return to their attacking best once Pogba returns from injury.

"I think if Pogba comes back, he'll make a difference to the way they play," Scholes said on BT Sport after United's win over Benfica on Tuesday (31 October), as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"He links the team together and I don't think they have a good enough No. 10 at the moment and that doesn't help Lukaku either," he explained.

"Pogba will make a difference and be more positive. Lukaku is having to do a lot for himself but Pogba will make the difference.

"They are missing a player to knit the team together," the Red Devils legend added.