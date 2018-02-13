"Oh Juliet, Juliet! Wherefore art thou Juliet?"

Valentine's day is fast approaching, but for Romeo the Bolivian frog, it won't be cause for celebration, unless he gets some help.

Romeo, a Sehuencas water frog who lives in The Cochabamba Natural History Museum, has been looking for his Juliet for more than 10 years. However, even with the help of human friends, he remains hopelessly single.

Failing to meet his soulmate would not just be heartbreaking for Romeo, because if he dies, the species dies with him. Romeo never had kids, and is the last of his kind.

Romeo is 11, and he's been calling for love since he turned two years old, but his calls were never answered.

However, Global Wildlife Conservation (GWC) is determined to play last-minute Cupid and launched an appeal to search for Romeo's mate on 9 February. It enlisted the help of dating site Match.com and the Bolivian Amphibian Initiative to raise money so that Romeo can find himself a lover.

"We don't want him to lose hope," said Arturo Munoz, a conservation scientist associated with GWC. "We knew the Sehuencas water frog, like other amphibians in Bolivia, was in trouble, but we had no idea we wouldn't be able to find a single other individual in all this time".

GWC and Match.com are hoping to raise $15,000 (£10,792). The money will help fund the Bolivian Amphibian Initiative's 10 expeditions in order to find a female Sehuencas water frog by scanning Bolivia's streams and rivers. Even a tadpole would do. The funds will help pay for equipment, transportation and guides.

Find me somebody to love

"Finding a match for Romeo is a new challenge for us, but in the interest of saving an entire species, we gladly and confidently accept," said Match.com CEO Hesam Hosseini.

Romeo even got his own Match.com profile, complete with advantageous pictures (he's a stud) as well as a short description, and the frog's got game.

"Not to start this off super heavy or anything, but I'm literally the last of my species," the profile reads.

Romeo wants you to know he's not into meaningless flings. He's on Match.com "in hopes of finding my perfect match so we can save our own kind (no pressure ;)). So, if you're willing to help an old Romeo find his one and only Juliet, donate to my cause so we can get out there and start the search for my one, true match!"

The clock is ticking for Romeo. Bolivian frogs usually live for 15 years, and at 11, the frog risks suffering the same end as Lonesome George, a giant tortoise who died alone in June 2012, taking his whole subspecies with him.

You can donate and help Romeo find his mate until Wednesday 14 February.