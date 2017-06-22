LucasFilm has confirmed that Oscar-winner Ron Howard will take over as director of the Star Wars Han Solo spinoff. His hiring comes less than 48 hours after previous directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired.

The pair, responsible for the recent Jump Street reboot and The Lego Movie, were fired following reported clashes with LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy over their creative approach to the film's style and tone.

Production for the untitled prequel about a young Han Solo was put on hold following the duo's departure, which came around three quarters of the way through the shoot, and will now resume on Monday, 10 July.

"At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago," said Kennedy in a statement.

"With that in mind, we're thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie."

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Howard will meet with the film's cast then go over a rough edit of the film so far to decide what he wants to keep and what he wants to change over the summer. The film is still set to be released on 25 May 2018.

Alden Ehrenreich will star in the role Harrison Ford made famous in his four Star Wars movies, alongside Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Joonas Suotamo in the famous Chewbacca costume and the Millennium Falcon.

Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will appear as new characters. Harrelson is understood to be playing a mentor character to Solo named Beckett.

Howard is best known for helming Apollo 13, Rush, The Da Vinci Code and 2002 Academy Award winner for Best Picture A Beautiful Mind, for which he also won Best Director.