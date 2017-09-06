Ronaldinho believes his fellow compatriot in Philippe Coutinho will continue to give his all for Liverpool despite a failed move to Barcelona.

The Catalans were intent on bringing the Brazilian playmaker to the Nou Camp, having submitted multiple bids for Coutinho which were all rejected by Liverpool.

With the 25-year-old having submitted a transfer request as well to help expedite a move to Spain while missing the start of the 2017/18 season due to a mysterious back injury, it was expected that Liverpool would sell their key player on deadline day, with La Liga teams having an extra 24-hour window.

However, Coutinho ended up remaining a Liverpool player until the January transfer window at least, as he now looks to return to the first team in what is a World Cup year.

Ronaldinho believes Liverpool fans do not have to worry about Coutinho's performances as he will give everything for the club ahead of the big event next summer in Russia.

"This season they will see him give everything for the club - that is the sort of player he is," Ronaldinho told the Mirror. "Also no player is going to refuse to play when it's the World Cup at the end of the season."

"The Liverpool fans have nothing to worry about - I do not believe any of the stories about him refusing to play for the club. I know him that is not his way."

However, Ronaldinho, who played for Barcelona from 2003 to 2008, also thinks his ex-club will come back for Coutinho and that the former Inter player will reciprocate the interest no matter what happens at Liverpool this season.

"He (Coutinho) made it clear that he wanted to join Barcelona this summer - he will be disappointed as it is a dream for players to want to play for Barcelona - but I am sure he will still get that chance," Ronaldinho added.

"They made it clear how much they wanted him and I am sure that they will come back for him."