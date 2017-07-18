Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey might have made the first steps into a full-time WWE career.

One of the major pioneers of women's mixed martial arts, Rousey (12-2 record in MMA) last suffered back-to-back defeats in the octagon, most recently to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016.

The manner of the defeats have led many, including UFC president Dana White, to not expect a return to the octagon for her ever again.

"I don't think so," White said when asked if she would return to action. "She hasn't retired. She hasn't told me she's retiring. She's actually enjoying herself, she's having fun. She made a lot of money and she's enjoying it now."

Rousey was and still is one of the most marketable personalities out there, which was highlighted by WWE's use of her in a segment during Wrestlemania 31 in 2015.

A longtime fan of professional wrestling, having adopted the nickname of "Rowdy" from WWE legend Roddy Piper, it has always been a question of when and not if Rousey will ever become a regular feature of the squared circle.

And it looks like it could be soon as the 28-year-old appeared at WWE tapings on Thursday (13 July) and Friday (14 July) at Full Sail University for the Mae Young Classic tournament, as per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

Seated in the audience to watch her best friend and former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler compete, a possible angle soon became in the works.

Rousey was accompanied with best friends and former Invicta fighters Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, with the four of them previously labeling themselves as "The Four Horsewoman", a moniker named after a legendary group of wrestlers in the 1980s known as "The Four Horsemen."

After Baszler's win, she went on to taunt Bayley, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, who were three of the four female WWE stars in attendance who made up the wrestling company's own "Four Horsewomen" moniker.

This led to both groups of women taunting each other with a WWE official calling the angle "foreshadowing in essence, just in case."

According to Meltzer, it is not clear if anything more will come from it but he stated that any possible angle will not air until early September.

No matter what the eventual plans are, it looks like Rousey is really done with the UFC as she has taken a major step forward with a potential career in professional wrestling.