The wait is almost over for Roseanne fans! The hit 1990's revival series is currently filming, and the returning cast and crew have shared first look at their character on social media.

Actors Whitney Cummings, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke and John Goodman and many new faces are returning for the revival series, 20 years after it originally aired during the years of 1988 to 1997.

Shameless actress Emma Kenney is playing Harris, the daughter of David (Johnny Galecki) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert). Kenney shared her character's first look on Instagram and is seen posing with newcomer Jaden Ray.

Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Been having the best time shooting @roseanneonabc I'm soo excited for u alll to see itheres a pic from today with cutest @jayden_rey".

Roseanne Barr shared a photo from the studio lot alongside her co-star, Laurie Metcalf, and admitted that they are having a blast. She wrote in the Instagram caption, "On the lot with #lauriemetcalf #roseanne #roseanneandjackie #abc #havingablast."

Whitney Cummings, who is executive producing and co-running the revival, has shared several photos from the sets.

She posted a photo of actress Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson together and captioned it saying, "Behind the scenes at #Roseanne. Are you a Darlene or a Becky? I'd say I'm part Darlene, part Becky, part Fran Drescher. Regram @morgan_murphy".

Notably missing from the photos is The Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki, who played David Healy in the original series. The Conner clan will be back on ABC for an eight-episode revival kicking off in 2018. Gilbert spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the revival series plot back in September.

She said, "I'm excited. I think we don't see enough people on TV that are struggling to pay their bills and that's what many, many Americans are doing. And so that section of the population has been grossly underrepresented and so we're happy to give a certain section of the population a voice, hopefully."

Check out all the set photos from Roseanne revival below: