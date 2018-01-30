A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Jan 29, 2018 at 11:19pm PST

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is continuing to blow her 7.6 million Instagram followers' minds with her post-baby body in a series of sultry snaps.

The 30-year-old model, who welcomed baby son Jack Oscar with fiancé Jason Statham last June, proved yet again she's back to her famous pre-pregnancy figure in new holiday photos.

While the first picture shows an elegant Huntington-Whiteley in a floaty sheer black and pink ensemble, the second sees her in a 70s-style swimsuit featuring a stylish gold chain belt.

Lying on her stomach on a white sofa, the model shows off her slender figure in the swimwear along with some black shades and gold hoop earrings. The third picture sees her lying on a bed with her leopard print shirt dress unbuttoned to the navel, captioned: "Holiday mode."

Her loyal fans have gone wild over the shots, with one person commenting: "Very cute and elegant."

While someone else said: "Such an innocent beauty ." A third added: "Stunning ."

Before giving birth, the model told Women's Health that she is a keen gym-goer, stating: "Whenever my day allows it, I'll be at the gym by 9am. I'm always active – my mum was an aerobics instructor when I was young and she was always encouraging my siblings and me to be sporty. So despite the fact I have to keep fit for my career, I'm one of those people who genuinely loves exercise – what I do just depends on my mood or schedule."

She is a fan of yoga, pilates and Ballet Bodies in LA for low-key days, and "when I want something upbeat, I'll head to Tracy Anderson's studio and Simone De La Rue at Body By Simone. I love their mix of aerobics and dance – their classes are really intense and challenging". she added.

As for her diet, she credits lean proteins including fish and chicken with fresh salads and vegetables for her frame, while chugging down a litre of water before her soy latte in the mornings.