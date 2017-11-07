Despite her two failed marriages, Rosie O'Donnell hasn't given up on love. The comedian has revealed that she is dating a woman almost half her age.

Appearing on the Howard Stern Show, the 55-year-old star said that falling for a 33-year-old was a "trippy" experience.

"It's the first time I've dated someone younger than me," she told Stern. "It's a very trippy thing."

Although they get on like a house on fire, O'Donnell said there was no denying that their age difference sometimes showed.

"I get along so well with her, it's kind of fascinating," she added. "The one thing that she doesn't know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She's like, 'It was good.' I'm like, 'Come on!' "

O'Donnell was previously married to Kelli Carpenter-O'Donnell from 2004-2007, and Michelle Rounds from 2012-2016.

Although the former View panellist is back in the dating pool, she doesn't plan to walk down the aisle again."You knew Michelle, and that was a very troubled situation," O'Donnell explained to Stern. "I think that for me, being 55, I just think I would rather stay in it for love and not have to deal with lawyers if, God forbid, it shouldn't work out."

O'Donnell tied the knot with Rounds in June 2012 and adopted a daughter named Dakota, now 4, in January 2013. They split nearly two years later and finalised their divorce in March 2016. Rounds was found dead in her bed on 11 September this year in an apparent suicide.

"I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families," she said in a statement to People. "My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, her wife Krista and their child."

O'Donnell also shares four children with ex-wife Kelli.