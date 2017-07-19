Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has not demanded to become the highest paid player in Tottenham Hotspur's history as his move to north London continues to be riddled in uncertainty.

The England international had reportedly requested a deal worth £150,000-a-week, wages which would smash the club's brittle wage structure, but those suggestions have now been contradicted as one of the longest running transfer sagas of the summer takes another twist.

The 23-year-old is destined to leave Goodison Park having refused to extend a contract which has entered its final year. Manager Ronald Koeman says Barkley will leave the Merseyside club if an extension is not agreed this summer, with no indication forthcoming that the former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United loanee is about to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms.

Tottenham and Everton have been at loggerheads over the former's valuation of Barkley, which currently sits at £50m. Reports earlier this week had suggested the Toffees were ready to temper their demands in order to complete a deal, with the club having identified a replacement in the form of Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Both sides are expected to reach a compromise regarding the fee however Barkley will seemingly also have to scale back his expectations after The Mirror reported he wants a six-figure sum to join Tottenham, and in the process become the best paid player in the squad. Chairman Daniel Levy has a strict wage-cap of £100,000-a-week in place and though it prohibits the club from completing deals for the biggest and best players in the world it has reduced the club's outgoings.

Sky Sports now understand Barkley has made no such demands, but the latest development provides no clarity over his future beyond the end of the summer transfer window. Barkley has been conspicuous by his absence during Everton's pre-season activity so far, with the club claiming he is suffering from a groin injury. Though the claims cannot be disputed, they come amid daily updates regarding his proposed move to Tottenham.

Barkley will be keen for a quick resolution to the uncertainty which has gripped his career, less than 12 months out from the World Cup in Russia. He enjoyed an encouraging campaign in Koeman's first season, scoring six goals and making nine in 39 appearances to end the season on the edge of England manager Gareth Southgate's plans, earning him a call-up to the squads which faced Germany and Lithuania in March.