Rotterdam Open tournament director Richard Krajicek has joked that he has forgiven Roger Federer for breaking his record after winning the final on 18 February.

The 36-year-old defeated Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets 6-2 6-2 to win the tournament for the third time on Sunday. He had a dream week after the Swiss star became the new world No.1 after reaching the last four of the Rotterdam Open.

Krajicek, who has been the tournament director since 2004, has won the tournament on two occasions — in 1995 and 1997. Federer was successful in surpassing the Dutchman and his third success in Rotterdam has seen him become the joint record holder with Arthur Ashe for most titles.

The new World No.1 made a surprise change in his 2018 schedule in order to take part in the recently concluded tournament. It was a conversation with Krajicek that saw Federer take part in this year's Rotterdam Open.

Krajicek also expressed his delight after Federer "chose Rotterdam" to be the place to be crowned as the new No.1.

"Roger I'm a little bit upset. I told you already. You called me up and said 'I want to be number one'. I said 'okay, I can give you a place to be number one but I said you don't break my record'. We have together two tournament titles and we keep it like that," Krajicek joked, as quoted by the Express.

"Then, what do you do today? Okay, I forgive you! Well done Roger and I'm so happy you won. It's just a joy to see you play and I am proud you chose Rotterdam to be the place to be number one."

Meanwhile, Federer also thanked the organisers and the fans for making him feel "incredibly welcome" in Rotterdam.

"Thank you very very much. What a week it's been, absolutely amazing. The goal was to make it to the semis but I won the tournament so I am very happy. I would like to thank everybody who has been part of this tournament over the years. Getting the players back and making them feel incredibly welcome," Federer said.