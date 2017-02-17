A leaked memo obtained by the press appears to show that Donald Trump's administration is considering deploying 100,000 National Guard troops to round-up unauthorised immigrants. The White House has immediately denied the reports.

According to a draft memo, obtained by the Associated Press, millions would be affected in 11 states that are nowhere near the US' southern border with Mexico. The 11-page document reportedly advocates an unprecedented militarisation of US Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.

Donald Trump's Press Secretary Sean Spicer moved to immediately rebuff the claims and called the report "100% false" on twitter.

Trump has made a nationwide crackdown on illegal immigrants one of the cornerstones of his domestic policy. During his campaign for the presidency, Trump promised to deport as many as three million immigrants who had criminal records.

In a June 2015 speech about building a wall across the US border with Mexico, he branded Mexican immigrants "criminals" and "rapists".

In January, the president signed executive orders to build a wall on the border and to prioritise the deportation of undocumented immigrants who had been convicted of or "charged with any criminal offence".

On 12 February, ICE officials said they had rounded up undocumented foreigners in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and elsewhere in what were referred to as "routine" operations.

The president took to Twitter to praise the action saying: "The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers and others are being removed!"