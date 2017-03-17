Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane says he is "sick to death" of Jose Mourinho and thinks the Portuguese is "talking absolute nonsense" when complaining about his side's fixture pile-up.

Mourinho said that United will "probably lose" their clash against Middlesbrough on Sunday (19 March) and added that "fatigue has a price" as Paul Pogba limped out of their 1-0 Europa League victory over Rostov with a hamstring. Keane was rather unimpressed with the former Real Madrid manager's comments and is tired of listening to Mourinho's "garbage".

"I've never heard so much rubbish in my life. Why do we have to listen to that garbage?" Keane told ITV, relayed by BBC Sport. "It's just utter nonsense what he's talking about. He's manager of Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs on the planet. The squad he's got, the players, and he keeps moaning about fixtures and fatigue.

"We were just looking at some of the cup draws they've had. They've had an easy ride in the cups, some good draws, a lot of home draws. The guy's talking absolute nonsense. I've never heard so much rubbish in my life."

Keane, who enjoyed a wildly successful time as captain at Old Trafford, thinks Mourinho is finding it hard to cope with demands placed upon him at the Theatre of Dreams. The former Chelsea boss has managed many illustrious clubs during his managerial career, but Keane says he simply can't handle the pressure in Manchester.

"Maybe the club's too big for him," added the former Manchester United star. "He can't deal with all these demands at the match, what matches? Manchester United reserves could have won that game tonight. I'm sick to death of him."