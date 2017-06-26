While the Duchess of Cambridge is famed for recycling outfits, one member of the British Royal Family has taken parsimony to the next level.

Lady Amelia Windsor, 21, is becoming a social media phenomenon with her down to earth Instagram posts featuring the simple things in life including cups of tea and fancy dress parties.

And now, the Edinburgh student – who has been described as the "most beautiful royal" – is shopping at charity shops for her clothes.

Captioning the shot: "Sum summer supplies #foundinoxfam" the royal is seen taking a mirror selfie wearing a floral maxi dress.

Her followers were quick to praise the frugal purchase, with one writing: "Thrifty " as another put: "Damn mama". A third added: "You are beautiful concept...."

Windsor's choice of clothing store may come as a surprise since she is 36th-in-line to the throne and is the daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, and Sylvana Tomaselli. Her father

is the heir apparent to the Dukedom of Kent, while her mother is a historian at the University of Cambridge.

In March 2016, she became Tatler's first royal cover girl since Princess Eugenie featured on the glossy publication for her 18th birthday in 2008.

Windsor is one of the only British royal's on social media and now boasts 12.5k Instagram followers. Her bio reads: "The trees are singing the birds are swaying" and her pictures include a number of modelling shots.

She has two siblings, Lady Marina Charlotte Windsor and Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick. Ms Windsor is the granddaughter of the Queen's cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.

Windsor is fast becoming a socialite and most recently rubbed shoulders with the fashion elite at the Shrimps of London presentation at London Fashion Week.

Alongside her modelling and socialising, Windsor is a student at Edinburgh University and is reading French and Italian. Upon finishing her degree next year, she is reportedly considering a move to Brighton to eschew expensive London house prices.