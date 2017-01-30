Close
The Royal Mint is producing a range of specially designed Sapphire Jubilee commemorative coins for the 65th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne on 6 February. The milestone will be the first for any reigning monarch in the UK.

The commemorative coins will feature denominations from £5, £10 and £500 to £1,000 priced between £13 for the £5 piece and £49,995 for the £1,000 UK gold proof kilo coin.

The coins will feature the Queen's image on the main side and a message from her when she was about to take on the role of the Queen: "My whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service." The £5 range will also have the imperial state crown on the reverse, Sky News reported.

Explaining the design for the £5 range, Glyn Davies, its designer, said: "I drew inspiration from the regalia associated with the Queen's coronation.

"As opposed to many traditional designs, I've rotated the crown to make a feature of the Stuart sapphire.

"I have also included a quotation from Her Majesty's 21st birthday speech, which makes the design more personal. I used computer-aided design to create the inscription, but sculpted elements of the crown in clay," he added.

The other series of the commemorative coins were designed by Gregory Cameron, a Bishop of the Anglican Church in Wales, serving the Diocese of St Asaph. The £10, £500 and £1,000 coins reportedly feature the royal coat of arms on the reverse.

Queen coins
The Royal Mint in the UK is producing a special range of commemorative coins to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Sapphire Jubilee of coronation - File photoReuters

"The arms in my design are shown in an oval cartouche, surrounded by flourishes that reflect the celebratory mood of the coin," Cameron said.

He added: "The shield is supported by two branches. On the left, as we look at the shield, is the olive branch, a symbol of faithfulness and reconciliation, and on the right, a branch of oak, representing stability and loyalty in service.

"These are all qualities that we can associate with Her Majesty," the Bishop was quoted as saying by Sky News.