WWE fans will get to witness some exciting fights at WWE Royal Rumble 2017, which airs live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday (29 January). In the main card, Goldberg, Undertaker and Brock Lesnar fight in the 30-man Battle Royal, while in another featured match, John Cena challenges champion AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

The event kicks off at 5pm ET, while the main card begins at 7pm on the WWE Network. Fans can click here or here to watch Royal Rumble 2017 online via live-stream.

Below is the full match card for Royal Rumble 2017:

30-man Battle Royal elimination match

The winner of this fight gets to challenge either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live's main title at WrestleMania 33, which takes place at the Camping World Stadium in ‎Orlando, Florida on 2 April.

As of now, twenty two superstars have been announced for the 30-man-over-the-top elimination match: Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev and Mojo Rawley. The other eight wrestlers will be announced before the show or as surprise entrants during the fight.

John Cena vs champion AJ Styles (WWE Championship)

John Cena will be looking to tie Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championships when he squares off with old rival and champion AJ Styles.

Roman Reigns vs champion Kevin Owens (WWE Universal Championship)

As US champion Chris Jericho has interfered in Kevin Owens' matches and helped the latter retain the title in the past few months, Y2J for this fight will be suspended high above the ring in a shark cage.

Bayley vs champion Charotte Flair (Raw Women's Championship)

Can Charlotte still remain undefeated at pay-per-view events? Well, Bayley could surprise the WWE universe when she takes on Raw's women's champion at the PPV.

Neville vs champion Rich Swann (Cruiserweight Championship)

Kickoff matches:

SmackDown champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya vs Naomi, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella (Six-woman tag team match).

The Club vs champions Sheamus and Cesaro (Raw Tag Team Championship).

Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax.