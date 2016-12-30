It is no illusion that both Clarence House and Kensington Palace have become more social media-savvy in the year of 2016, documenting much of the senior royals' events, tours and statements via their official Twitter profiles.

From the Duke and Duchess' Canada tour to Prince Harry's statement on the media attention surrounding his relationship to Meghan Markle and the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations, the Twitter accounts representing the British Royals have been chirping daily updates right throughout the year.

And now, both Clarence House and Kensington Palace have reflected on some of 2016's highlights in their chosen Twitter Moments of the past 12 months as the New Year is upon us.

Clarence House's post reads: "From celebrating The #Queenat90 to 40 years of The Prince's Trust - here are some of our 2016 Twitter moments. See you in 2017!"

Inspired by both accounts' Twitter moments summaries, IBTimes UK looks back on some of the most interesting tweets from Clarence House and Kensington Palace over the year, some of which are not included in the round-ups.

Unforgettably, the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations were marked via the social media sharing site, with Clarence House sharing a heartfelt image of Her Majesty sitting down next to her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles.

Prince Harry, who has been the most well-travelled senior royal member of the year, made memories on his Caribbean tour on behalf of the Queen, with the Palace posting a video of the 32-year-old taking an HIV test with pop singer Rihanna.

It was a special moment when Prince Charles received a warm welcome at the consecration of the new St Thomas Cathedral Syriac Orthodox Church in London in November, with the service hosted by the Archbishop, His Eminence Mor Athanasius Toma Dawod Dakkama.

Who could forget those adorable Prince George birthday photos which melted the nations' hearts via Twitter earlier this year? George, three, showcased his mischievous personality through the outdoor shots, which saw him wear a Breton-striped sweater, shorts and navy and white sandals.

The Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's Royal tour of Oman, the UAE and Bahrain were also well documented on social media through multiple pictures, videos and tweets, keeping the watching public up to date on the couple's daily engagements and activities.

Aside from Prince Harry's adventure of the Caribbean, the most memorable Royal tour of this year was most probably Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's trip to Canada where they were accompanied by their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

At the end of their day-visit to Poundbury – an experimental town on the outskirts of Dorchester owned by the Duchy of Cornwall – Charles and Camilla officially opened The Duchess of Cornwall Inn. There, the Duchess was seen pouring her husband a pint.

One tweet that shook the world in terms of Royal news was Kensington Palace's statement on the "harassment" Harry's girlfriend of five-months, 35-year-old Suits actress Meghan Markle, and her family had experienced following the breaking of their romance in the press.

It was a very special moment when the Duchess of Cornwall received an Honorary Doctorate of Science – which recognised her work in osteoporosis – in February this year.

2016 was a first for many Royal events, but one memorable incidence was when the Duchess of Cambridge wrote a column for the Huffington Post whereby she blogged on the subject of Children's Mental Health For #YoungMindsMatter.