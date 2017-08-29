She may be the girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspurs star Dele Alli, but Ruby Mae clearly has a life of her own as she was spotted spending the bank holiday partying with her gal pals.

And the 22-year-old e-commerce model – who works as a clotheshorse for the likes of In The Style and Pretty Little Thing – didn't fail to impress with her latest Instagram post showing her partying with friends.

Standing out in a pair of statement red tracksuit leggings from Pretty Little Thing as she went braless in a skimpy black strappy crop top which showcased a good dose of cleavage, Ruby oozed model glamour as she completed the evening outfit with a YSL shoulder bag and lace up black sandals.

The two other shots Ruby shared from the night comprised of a group kitchen picture with an unknown male and another snap of Ruby with a friend dressed in an LBD as she flaunted her flat stomach in her revealing outfit.

Ruby's followers approved of her party outfit, with many commenting beneath the post on how great she looked.

One person said: "You are so gorgeous @rubymae3223 ❤️" as another put: "Red to make dele wink".

While a third added: "It seems like it was a blurry night for you guys".

Ruby rarely shares snaps of her personal life including boyfriend Dele and friends, instead choosing to post modelling shots as she becomes more well known.

The British star is signed to Manchester's Boss Models Management and has been featured in a number of lingerie campaigns. Last summer, she posed in a series of colourful patterned lingerie for the fashion brand Pour Moi which showcased her lean yet curvy physique.

She was first pictured with national English football player Dele in April 2016, holding hands and grinning from ear to ear on a date in London, and the pair are thought to be going strong despite seldom sharing snaps as a couple.