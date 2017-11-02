Her boyfriend Dele Alli is celebrating his team Tottenham Hotspur's incredible 3-1 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday night (1 November), but career-driven Ruby Mae is in Paris shooting a modelling campaign.

The 22-year-old, who 'liked' Alli's most recent snap on Instagram following the triumphant result, appeared to be supporting her boyfriend from afar as she models in France for The Couture Club.

The English brand whisked Ruby away to the French capital to snap her wearing their new womenswear collection, which launches in just over two weeks.

The fashion label is known for its comfy yet stylish designs and Ruby is pictured wearing a red and black hoodie with fishnet tights in what looks like a fancy hotel as she peers into the camera.

Putting her trademark glamorous touch on the outfit, Ruby's brunette hair was styled in loose waves as she donned a flawless bronzed make-up look.

Captioning the snazzy shot with: "COUTURE CLUB IN PARIS ," Ruby's fans were quick to comment on the relaxed yet fashion-forward outfit.

One person wrote: "Magnifique " as another added: "Unreal @rubymae3223 ❤️❤️❤️".

Her latest snap comes just one day after boyfriend Alli's historic victory against Real Madrid whereby the 21-year-old scored two goals – making it the first time in five years Cristiano Ronaldo's team had lost in a Champions League group game.

Alli has been dating mostly e-commerce model Ruby Mae for nearly two years, but the couple have become increasingly private about their relationship as the football player's star has risen.

The English-born model is signed to Manchester's Boss Models Management and has been featured in a number of lingerie campaigns. Last summer, she posed in a series of colourful patterned lingerie for the fashion brand Pour Moi, which showcased her lean yet curvy physique.

The 5'9 star is now a regular face on high street online sites including Pretty Little Thing and In The Style – brands particularly loved by reality stars and British celebrities.