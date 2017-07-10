The UK's counter terrorism police have issued advice on what to do if holidaymakers get caught up in an attack whilst abroad.

In the wake of terror attacks which have occurred over the past few years, including the mass shooting in the Tunisian holiday resort of Port El Kantoaui in Sousse where 38 people were killed, a new safety video has been released detailing what to do in a potential attack at a resort or hotel.

Holidaymakers are being urged to take note of the "run, hide, tell" advice issued as part of the four-minute video made by police in association with the Foreign office and travel association ABTA.

While there is no specific intelligence to suggest British holidaymakers will be targeted in the upcoming months as millions prepare to travel abroad for their vacations, the video was made in order to minimise the impact if any such attack occurred.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, FCO Minister for National Security and Counter Terrorism says, "We want people to be safe so they can enjoy their holidays. As well as reading and taking note of our travel advice and taking out appropriate insurance, I encourage people to watch this film before they go away.

"While there is no specific information that British holidaymakers will be targeted this summer, it sets out some simple steps we can all take to minimise the impact of an attack if one does take place."

Detective chief superintendent Scott Wilson, National Coordinator for Protect and Prepare, says: "The chances of being caught up in a terrorist incident are still low but sadly we have seen atrocities take place in the UK and abroad. So it is important everyone stays alert and knows what to do if the worst was to happen.

"We want people to think of this in the same way they do the safety film airlines show before take-off. They don't expect anything bad to happen but it is a sensible safety precaution to show people what to do.