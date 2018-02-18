Police have launched a manhunt for a rapist and a killer after he absconded from an open prison.

Keith Whitehouse was last seen at 4.45pm on Saturday (17 February) at HMP Leyhill, South Gloucestershire, but failed to appear for roll call later.

Avon and Somerset Police have said not to approach the 56-year-old, who is 6ft 5ins tall of slim build with short grey hair, grey moustache and a goatee style beard.

It added that he has links with the West Midlands and Brighton.

"If you see him, he should not be approached and you should call 999," a force spokesman said.

Whitehouse was part-way through a life sentence for the rape and manslaughter of Suzanne Bromiley, 21, in Brighton.

He pleaded guilty her killing on the grounds of diminished responsibility in 1992.

Whitehouse committed that crime while he was on leave from jail in Warrington where he was serving a 30-month sentence for kidnap.

Leyhill holds a maximum of 516 men and is the South West's only minimum-security prison.