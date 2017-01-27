The Devil Wears Prada is making a comeback but not in the way film buffs might have expected. Fans of musicals will be happy though, as an interpretation of the popular comedy-drama is making its way to a stage on Broadway instead.

Legendary musician Sir Elton John and playwright Paul Rudnick are teaming up to write the script and score for the new show, theatrical producer Kevin McCollum revealed in a statement on Thursday 26 January. "To bring The Devil Wears Prada to the stage, we knew we needed to find artists as inimitable as the characters in the story," Bob Cohen of Fox Stage Productions added. "We needed artists whose work has run the gamut from music and publishing to drama and fashion. We could think of only two names: Elton John and Paul Rudnick... That's all!"

"Re-imagining [this film] for the musical theatre is super exciting," said John. "I'm a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can't wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture."

Based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger, The Devil Wears Prada was first adapted for the big screen in 2006 and starred Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep. It follows Hathaway's aspiring journalist Andy Sachs, who takes an assistant job for notoriously hard-to-please fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly played by Meryl Streep, in the hopes that it will open up some doors for her career progression. But nothing could have prepared her for the rollercoaster ride through the superficial world of fashion.

It went on to make a respectable $326.5m (£260.5m) at the box office receiving two Oscar nominations; one for best achievement in costume design and the other, a best leading actress nod for Streep. So it is hardly surprising that the theatre world is keen to revisit the hilarious drama.

