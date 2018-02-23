Fans of the Rush Hour franchise will be happy to learn that Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan will rekindle their on-screen bromance in a new film.

Appearing on ESPN's The Plug podcast, Tucker confirmed that Rush Hour 4 is on the way and most importantly he is reprising his role as Detective James Carter in the action-comedy franchise.

"It's happening," the Atlanta-born 46-year-old said. "This is gonna be the rush of all rushes. Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don't ever forget it. It's definite. It's happening."

Back in October, Hong Kong actor and martial arts specialist Chan revealed that he has been considering scripts for a sequel for some time now.

"For the last seven years, we've been turning down the script, turning down the script," he said during an appearance on The Cruz Show. "Yesterday, we just agreed."

Chan played Detective Inspector Lee in Rush Hour (1998), Rush Hour 2 (2001) and Rush Hour 3 (2007).

However, there is one spanner in the works. Brett Ratner, who directed the first three movies, was recently accused of sexual misconduct by seven women including actress Olivia Munn in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal that rocked Hollywood.

Amid the allegations which he denies, Playboy shelved projects with Ratner, and he stepped away from Warner Bros related activities.