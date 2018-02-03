A man dubbed the 'Rush Hour Prowler' has been charged with sexually assaulting six women.

Kevin Bond, 51, of Chislehurst was questioned by police in connection with 26 sexual assaults in South-East London between June and November last year. Four of his alleged victims are teenagers.

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court charged with six sexual assaults.

He is accused of a string of attacks and is alleged to have attacked a 13-year-old girl in Lee, in Ravens Way, south east London, on June 30, last year.

Four months later he is accused of carrying out three attacks in one day on two women and a teenage girl on October 5. One woman and the 13-year-old girl were assaulted in Kidbrooke Park Road, Kidbrooke at 9:20am and 9:30am. A third woman was set upon in Liskeard Gardens, in Blackheath at 9:54am.

All the victims were targeted in the space of 40 minutes.

Bond is also accused of the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Winn's Common, Plumstead, on October 19, last year and the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, in Sandbourne Road, in Brockley on November 22.

Prosecutor Simon Arloff said: 'This is part of an ongoing operation which is looking into a number of sexual assaults by a male suspect on female victims ranging in ages in the boroughs of Lewisham, Greenwich, Bexley, Southwark and Bromley.

These offences occurred during school commute times in the morning and afternoon, Monday to Friday, and none were committed on weekends.'

District Judge Vanessa Lloyd declined jurisdiction and the case was sent to the crown court, Mail Online reports. Bond was remanded in custody.